Trump Meets Qatar PM, Says US Has 'No Need' For Further Iran Strikes; Warns Of Military Action

US President Donald Trump has said the military phase of the Iran war is effectively over, citing the destruction of Tehran's military capabilities and mounting economic pressure. However, he warned that American forces remain prepared to resume military action if circumstances change, even as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.

US President Donald Trump on Monday, November 9, 2026, declared that the war with Iran is “militarily effectively over”, suggesting that Washington does not currently see the need for further large-scale military operations. However, he cautioned that the United States remains prepared to resume strikes if required, insisting that American forces are still “locked and loaded”.

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Trump made the remarks during a White House press conference following his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. UFC CEO Dana White also joined the event at certain points.

Describing Iran's weakened military position, Trump maintained that the country's military capabilities had been largely neutralised, with its navy and air force effectively destroyed. He also pointed to the economic pressure facing Tehran, including soaring inflation, as factors that have significantly weakened its ability to sustain the conflict.

Despite suggesting that the military campaign has achieved its objectives, Trump stopped short of declaring the war formally over. Instead, he indicated that Washington intends to maintain its existing pressure on Iran while keeping military options open.

Trump Says Further Military Action Against Iran Not Necessary For Now

Explaining Washington's current approach, Trump said that additional military action did not appear necessary at this stage, although the United States was prepared to intervene if the situation changed.

“At this point ... taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing. But we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes,” Trump said.

He further warned that American forces could return to military operations if required, adding that US aircraft carriers and military equipment remained positioned in the region.

The remarks signal a shift towards maintaining military pressure without immediately launching another major offensive. Trump has suggested that the United States has already significantly weakened Iran's military establishment and that continued pressure could achieve Washington's remaining objectives.

US To Maintain Naval Blockade, Operation Iron Gate Against Iran

While indicating that large-scale military operations may not be necessary for now, Trump said the United States would maintain its existing pressure campaign against Tehran.

The strategy includes a naval blockade, which Trump described as the “Greatest Naval Blockade in History”, alongside Operation Iron Gate, targeting land routes.

According to Trump's remarks, the approach has the backing of Gulf nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait. These countries reportedly favour maintaining economic and military pressure on Iran rather than returning to large-scale military strikes.

The continued blockade and restrictions are intended to sustain pressure on Tehran even as diplomatic efforts seek to prevent a renewed escalation.

Trump Signals Hope For Iran Deal, Says Conflict Could End 'Fairly Soon'

Alongside his assessment of Iran's military position, Trump indicated that diplomatic efforts to end the conflict were making progress.

He spoke of “positive momentum” towards a possible agreement, suggesting that negotiations involving mediators were continuing. The US President also expressed optimism that an understanding could be reached “fairly soon”.

However, Trump reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained a non-negotiable condition for Washington. His remarks suggest that any potential agreement would have to address American concerns over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

The diplomatic push comes amid continued engagement with Gulf nations, which have been involved in efforts to prevent further escalation and facilitate a possible resolution.

Iran War Remarks Come Amid Political Pressure, Oil Market Reaction

Trump's latest comments come amid domestic political pressure following the US midterm elections, as questions continue over Washington's military strategy and the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran.

His relatively de-escalatory assessment of the conflict also reportedly influenced global oil markets, with crude prices falling in response to indications that the immediate threat of further military escalation had eased.

However, the continued naval blockade, economic restrictions and American military deployments in the region suggest that the confrontation remains far from fully resolved.

Although Trump has described the military phase of the conflict as effectively over, no formal declaration ending the war has been announced. Washington's position currently appears to involve maintaining pressure on Tehran while pursuing a diplomatic agreement and retaining the ability to resume military operations if necessary