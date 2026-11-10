US Lawmaker Grace Meng Reintroduces Diwali Day Act To Make Festival Of Lights A Federal Holiday

US Representative Grace Meng has reintroduced the Diwali Day Act in the House of Representatives, seeking to designate the Festival of Lights as a federal holiday across the United States. If passed, the legislation would make Diwali the 12th federally recognised holiday, giving the festival official recognition and extending its significance to millions of Americans who celebrate it.

US Representative Grace Meng, Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), on Monday, November 9, 2026, reintroduced legislation seeking to recognise Diwali as a federal holiday in the United States.

The proposed legislation, titled the 'Diwali Day Act', aims to add Diwali, also known as Deepavali or the Festival of Lights, to the list of federally recognised public holidays in the country. If enacted, it would become the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

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The bill was reintroduced in the House of Representatives shortly after millions of people across the US and other parts of the world celebrated Diwali on November 7 and 8.

Meng said the legislation would recognise the cultural and religious significance of the festival and acknowledge the contributions of communities that observe it. The proposal also comes amid concerns over increasing incidents of anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate, intimidation and violence in the United States.

What Is The Diwali Day Act And What Does The Proposed Legislation Say?

The Diwali Day Act seeks to amend Section 6103(a) of Title 5 of the United States Code, which lists the country's legal public holidays, by adding 'Diwali Day' to the list.

If the legislation becomes law, Diwali would receive the same federal holiday recognition as existing observances such as Thanksgiving, Independence Day and Christmas. Federal government employees would be entitled to a holiday, subject to applicable work requirements and exceptions.

The proposed legislation does not specify a fixed date for the holiday on the Gregorian calendar. This is because Diwali follows the Hindu lunar calendar and is generally observed in October or November each year.

The bill also acknowledges that Diwali is celebrated by several religious and cultural communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. It recognises related observances such as Bandi Chhor Divas, Kali Puja and Tihar, which coincide with the broader festive period.

The legislation describes Diwali as a festival symbolising the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. It also highlights the importance of prayer, reflection, family gatherings and community celebrations associated with the occasion.

Why Has Grace Meng Reintroduced The Diwali Day Act?

Explaining the importance of the legislation, Meng has highlighted the need to recognise the contributions and cultural identities of Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities in American society.

The Congresswoman has also linked the proposed federal recognition to concerns over rising anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate incidents across the country.

Among the incidents cited in connection with the renewed push are vandalism targeting religious institutions, an alleged mass shooting plot targeting Indian Americans and Hindus during Navratri in Illinois, and a racist disruption of a Diwali celebration in Washington State.

Meng has argued that recognising Diwali as a federal holiday would send a message that these communities are valued and have an important place in American society.

The proposal is also significant for the Indian-American community, which has consistently sought greater recognition of its cultural and religious traditions in the United States.

Who Are The Sponsors And Co-Sponsors Of The Diwali Day Act?

The legislation has been introduced by Grace Meng, a Democratic Congresswoman representing New York's 6th Congressional District, with 19 co-sponsors from the Democratic Party.

The co-sponsors include Indian-American lawmakers Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar.

Other lawmakers backing the legislation include Nanette Barragán, Wesley Bell, André Carson, Judy Chu, Suzan DelBene, Josh Gottheimer, Timothy Kennedy, Stephen Lynch, Deborah Ross, Lateefah Simon, Tom Suozzi, Mark Takano, Rashida Tlaib and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

The proposal has also received endorsements from several civil rights, community and advocacy organisations representing Asian American, Hindu, Sikh and South Asian communities.

These include Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), Hindus for Human Rights, the Hindu Temple Society of North America, Indian American Impact, the Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF), the Sikh Coalition and the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, among others.

Diwali Day Act Has Been Introduced Before, But Failed To Become Law

The latest move is not the first attempt by American lawmakers to secure federal holiday status for Diwali.

In 2021, during the 117th Congress, former Representative Carolyn Maloney introduced the Deepavali Day Act through House Resolution H.R. 5904.

Meng subsequently introduced the Diwali Day Act as H.R. 3336 in 2023, during the 118th Congress. However, the proposal was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and did not advance to a vote.

The latest reintroduction is another attempt to secure formal federal recognition for the festival after earlier legislative efforts failed to progress.

Separately, the House has also considered resolutions recognising Diwali's religious and historical significance. These include H.Res. 824, introduced by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi in October 2025.

Diwali Already Recognised In Some US States And Cities

Although Diwali is not currently a federal holiday in the United States, the festival has received recognition at the state and local levels.

States such as Pennsylvania, Connecticut and California have recognised Diwali through state-level holiday measures. New York City has also designated Diwali as a public school holiday, allowing students and families observing the festival to celebrate without missing school.

The proposed federal legislation would extend this recognition nationally and place Diwali among the country's legally recognised public holidays.

What Happens Next? How Can Diwali Become A US Federal Holiday?

The Diwali Day Act has been reintroduced in the House of Representatives and will have to proceed through the legislative process before it can become law.

The proposal must secure approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate in identical form before being sent to the US President for signature.

As of November 10, 2026, the legislation remains at the reintroduction stage, with no further legislative action reported. Its prospects remain uncertain, particularly given the political divisions in Congress and the lack of progress made by earlier versions of the bill.

If passed, the legislation would mark a significant step towards recognising the cultural and religious contributions of millions of Americans who celebrate Diwali and would formally establish the Festival of Lights as a federal holiday across the United States.