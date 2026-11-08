'Absolutely Disgusting': Chaotic Scenes As Far-Right Activists Disrupt Diwali Celebrations In Seattle; US Lawmakers REACT | X

A Diwali celebration in Seattle, United States turned chaotic after far-right activists Jake Lang and Thomas Allen reportedly stormed the Seattle Center Armory with anti-Hindu and anti-immigrant placards.

The incident took place on November 7 (local time), while families were attending the Diwali celebrations and cultural performances. The activists were seen carrying American flags and signs reading, "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians."

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Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing attendees confronting the protesters. The men were later escorted out of the venue after the confrontation.

And the controversy didn't end there!

Jake Lang later took to social media and claimed that he and his associates had been assaulted by people attending the celebration. He also made inflammatory remarks against the Hindu community. These allegations have not been independently verified.

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US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Reacts

The incident has triggered strong reactions from US lawmakers and Indian-American community leaders.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal condemned the demonstration, calling it a “vile and racist display.” She said that the Hindu community should be able to celebrate Diwali without feeling unsafe.

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"Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country," she said in a post on X.

Indian-American businessman and former White House adviser Ajay Jain Bhutoria also slammed the incident, calling it "pure hate and bigotry."

Hindu Organisations Urge Community To Stay Alert

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the incident and urged community members to remain vigilant.

The organisation said that children were performing at the celebration when the activists arrived and that attendees had intervened to stop the disruption.

The activists had reportedly indicated plans to target other locations in Seattle over the weekend, raising concerns among community members.

The incident has sparked a wider debate over religious intolerance, racism and the safety of Hindu celebrations in the United States.

Diwali is a festival of light, joy and togetherness, but this incident has left the Hindu community facing questions about its safety while celebrating one of its biggest festivals.