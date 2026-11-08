Diwali 2026: PM Modi Calls Fadnavis' Visit To Drought-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra's Nagpur 'Very Touching' | X - Dev_Fadnavis

New Delhi, Nov 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for spending time with drought-hit farmers in Nagpur on Diwali, describing the gesture as "very touching".

The Prime Minister said the Chief Minister's initiative underlines the spirit of compassion with which the NDA government in Maharashtra is working for the farmers and ensuring their well-being.

"This gesture by Maharashtra CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, of spending Diwali with farmers in Lohari Sawanga village (Narkhed, Nagpur) and staying at the residence of Arunabai and Rambhau Balpande is very touching," Modi said, commenting on a social media post of Fadnavis where he was seen spending time with farmers on Diwali.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Lohari Sawanga village in Nagpur district to celebrate #Diwali🪔with farmers. He stayed overnight in the village and, on the second day of his visit, interacted with local elected representatives this morning. https://t.co/x460lLyg1X — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026

Fadnavis Celebrates Diwali With Farmers

Fadnavis said wiping away the tears from farmers' eyes is the true Diwali for him.

The Chief Minister said he had the good fortune to celebrate Diwali with fellow farmers in Lohari Sawanga village in Nagpur district, a place rich in the historical legacy of the Hemadpanthi Shiva temple and the natural beauty bestowed by the Kanhan river.

This gesture by Maharashtra CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, of spending Diwali with farmers in Lohari Sawanga village (Narkhed, Nagpur) and staying at the residence of Arunabai and Rambhau Balpande is very touching. It underlines the spirit of compassion with which the NDA Government in Maharashtra is working for the farmers and ensuring their well-being. महाराष्ट्राचे मुख्यमंत्री श्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी यांनी लोहारी सावंगा गावात (नरखेड, नागपूर) शेतकऱ्यांसोबत दिवाळी साजरी केली आणि त्यांनी अरुणाबाई आणि रामभाऊ बालपांडे यांच्या घरी मुक्काम ही केला, ही त्यांची कृती मनाला स्पर्श करणारी आहे. महाराष्ट्रातील एनडीए सरकार शेतकऱ्यांसाठी संवेदनशीलतेने कार्य करत आहे आणि त्यांच्या कल्याणासाठी प्रयत्नशील आहे, हे या कृतीतून अधोरेखित होते. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2026

"As I learned of the hardships, sorrows and worries about their families' futures faced by the farmers battling drought, my heart filled with emotion," he said in a post in Marathi.

Chief Minister Stays With Farmer Family

Fadnavis said he spent the night at the home of local farmers Arunabai Balpande and Rambhau Balpande.

He said the Balpande family's warm welcome has truly touched his heart as there is something profoundly moving about their love, affection and warmth.

"While Diwali is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, the state's farmers are worried. Their minds are burdened by crops scorched by nature's wrath, financial distress and concerns about their children's education," he said.

Fadnavis Highlights Farmers' Financial Distress

The Chief Minister said for him, every farmer's crop in Maharashtra is not merely a product; it symbolises the hard work, sacrifices and dreams of their entire family over the course of a year.

He said every crop carries the hope of a family's future, and every season carries the dream of prosperity and when uncertainty in nature destroys a crop, the farmer's future is also threatened.

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"Today, I experienced this pain firsthand. That is why my sincere effort is to go beyond meetings, decisions, schemes or financial assistance in the secretariat, to sit beside the farmers, understand their difficulties, wipe away their tears and offer a helping hand to help them get back on their feet," he said.

Measures To Protect Rabi Crops Discussed

Fadnavis said he also discussed with the farmers what measures could be taken to prevent damage to rabi crops.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)