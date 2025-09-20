 US Ends Temporary Protected Status For Syrians, Orders Them To Depart Within 60 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS Ends Temporary Protected Status For Syrians, Orders Them To Depart Within 60 Days

US Ends Temporary Protected Status For Syrians, Orders Them To Depart Within 60 Days

The decision, announced on Friday, is part of US President Donald Trump's broader effort to strip legal status from migrants. According to a Federal Register notice, it will end TPS protections for more than 6,000 Syrians who have had the designation since 2012.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington, DC: The United States has ended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Syria, warning Syrian migrants they face arrest and deportation if they do not leave within 60 days, Al Jazeera reported.

About The Decision

The decision, announced on Friday, is part of US President Donald Trump's broader effort to strip legal status from migrants. According to a Federal Register notice, it will end TPS protections for more than 6,000 Syrians who have had the designation since 2012.

"Conditions in Syria no longer prevent their nationals from returning home," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Syria has been a hotbed of terrorism and extremism for nearly two decades, and it is contrary to our national interest to allow Syrians to remain in our country."

FPJ Shorts
Zubeen Garg Death: Shopkeeper In Assam Arrested For Not Closing His Store After The Singer's Demise? Watch Viral Video
Zubeen Garg Death: Shopkeeper In Assam Arrested For Not Closing His Store After The Singer's Demise? Watch Viral Video
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief Operations In Chamoli’s Nandanagar, Assures Full Support To Victims
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams PM Modi Govt Over H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Accuses UP CM Yogi Adityanath Of Preferring Guns Over Books
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
Uttar Pradesh Govt School Teacher Suspended Over Obscene Remarks & Classroom Misconduct
Read Also
US President Donald Trump Hikes H‑1B Visa Fees To $100,000, Threatening Careers Of Indian Students...
article-image

Al Jazeera reported that the statement gave Syrian nationals 60 days to voluntarily leave the US and return home. "After the 60 days have expired, any Syrian national admitted under TPS who have not begun their voluntary removal proceedings will be subject to arrest and deportation," the statement added.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly sought to roll back protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants, including many who have lived and worked legally in the US for decades. His administration has argued that TPS was overused in the past and that large groups of migrants no longer qualify for protection, according to Al Jazeera.

Democrats and migrant rights advocates have criticised the move, saying it will force vulnerable people to return to unsafe conditions while undermining US employers who rely on their labour.

Read Also
'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike
article-image

Al Jazeera noted that Trump had previously ended TPS for Venezuelans, Hondurans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Ukrainians and several other groups, part of a larger policy shift aimed at tightening immigration laws and deportation standards.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Ends Temporary Protected Status For Syrians, Orders Them To Depart Within 60 Days

US Ends Temporary Protected Status For Syrians, Orders Them To Depart Within 60 Days

US President Donald Trump Hikes H‑1B Visa Fees To $100,000, Threatening Careers Of Indian Students...

US President Donald Trump Hikes H‑1B Visa Fees To $100,000, Threatening Careers Of Indian Students...

'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike

'70% Of H-1B Visa Holders Are Indians,' Says Visa Consultant Bikram Chabhal On US Visa Fee Hike

'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community

'Reckless' H-1B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers & Community

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's BIG Claim On Whether Saudi Arabia Could Join Pakistan If...

Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's BIG Claim On Whether Saudi Arabia Could Join Pakistan If...