US Embassy staff in London told to stay 'far away from windows' after suspicious package found outside; Watch

Admin

A security alert was sounded in the United States embassy in London where officials found and removed a "suspicious package" outside its premises.

Armed police and patrol dogs surrounded the building while fire engines were also deployed.

The staff inside the building was told to stay "far away from the windows".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy.

"Thanks to @metpoliceukfor your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time," the US Embassy tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)