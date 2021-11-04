US embassy in Ethiopia permits voluntary departure of its staff amidst internal armed conflict

Washington: The US Embassy in Addis Ababa on Thursday said the part of the US government staff in Ethiopia and their family members can voluntarily leave the country amid internal armed conflict and civil unrest in the east African nation.

"On November 3, the Department authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages," the US embassy in Ethiopia said in a statement.

The embassy suggested that the US nationals consider leaving the country, since "incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence may occur without warning." The embassy also said that the US citizens planning to stay "should ensure they have sufficient provisions stocked in case they need to shelter in place," underlining that "further escalation is likely, and may cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts and travel disruptions."

The government of Ethiopia and the TPLF rebels have been engaging in year-long hostilities with regards to the control over the northern part of the nation. The rebels are moving southward, after taking the control over Kombolcha town on October 31, situated less than 370 kilometres (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa.

This development was one of the reasons that prompted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in the country as the rebels gradually move toward the capital.

