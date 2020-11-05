US Elections 2020: People protest in New York, Detroit, Manhattan ahead of poll results

As counting of votes of the US presidential election are still underway, thousands of Joe Biden supporters marched in New York to demand every vote be counted, while some Donald Trump supporters protested in Detroit demanding a halt to ballot counting in the key state of Michigan on Wednesday.
Protestors even took to streets in Manhattan and Philadelphia demanding every vote be counted. As per a report by Reuters, activists demanding that vote counts proceed unimpeded rallied in several cities, including Oakland, California; Atlanta; Detroit; and New York City. Hundreds of protesters waving American flags and signs that read, “Count every vote, every vote counts.”
According to a report by NDTV, demonstrators in New York were peaceful protesting, with marchers heading from Fifth Avenue towards Washington Square Park in the heart of Manhattan's Greenwich Village. While, the Detroit protest outside a ballot processing centre were far more tense.
Meanwhile, the campaign team of US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a nationwide lawsuit to "expose the election corruption" perpetrated by the Democratic Party.
Trump attorney's Rudy Giuliana, during a press conference, said, "We are going to continue the lawsuit here [in Philadelphia]. Then we're going to bring a second one and then we're going to bring a federal lawsuit and then we're going to take a good look at whether we're bringing this nationally." "We are certainly going to bring it here and in Wisconsin, quite possibly we'll do a national lawsuit," he added.
These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump's 213, according to CNN.
(With inputs from Agencies)
