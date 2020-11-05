US Elections 2020: People protest in New York, Detroit, Manhattan ahead of poll results

According to a report by NDTV, demonstrators in New York were peaceful protesting, with marchers heading from Fifth Avenue towards Washington Square Park in the heart of Manhattan's Greenwich Village. While, the Detroit protest outside a ballot processing centre were far more tense.

Meanwhile, the campaign team of US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a nationwide lawsuit to "expose the election corruption" perpetrated by the Democratic Party.

Trump attorney's Rudy Giuliana, during a press conference, said, "We are going to continue the lawsuit here [in Philadelphia]. Then we're going to bring a second one and then we're going to bring a federal lawsuit and then we're going to take a good look at whether we're bringing this nationally." "We are certainly going to bring it here and in Wisconsin, quite possibly we'll do a national lawsuit," he added.

These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump's 213, according to CNN.

(With inputs from Agencies)