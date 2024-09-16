 US: Donald Trump Safe After Shooting Near Florida Golf Course; Shooter Not Yet Identified
The shooting is reported to have taken place near his Palm Beach golf course. Former President Trump was on course and shots were fired from the trees on the periphery, CNN said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump | X

Former US President Donald Trump was uninjured in a shooting near his Florida golf course. No further details were available and the shooter has not been held or identified. "Former President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement on Sunday.

The White House said in a statement that US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, who are both in Washington D.C., had been briefed. "The President and Vice-President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."

The US Secret Service personnel returned fire in that direction. A weapon was recovered from the scene, but not the shooter.

Former President Trump survived an assassination attempt in July at an election rally in Pennsylvania. He was hit in the right ear. The shooter was killed.

