US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, 10 days after inking deal with Taliban

Kabul: The US has started withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, a spokesman for US Forces in Afghanistan said on Monday, exactly 10 days after the United States signed a deal with the Taliban in Doha amid looming political chaos in Kabul.

The US will cut the number of forces in the country to 8,600, according to a statement by US Forces' Afghanistan spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett.

"In accordance with the US-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and the US-Taliban Agreement, US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A) has begun its conditions-based reduction of forces to 8,600 over 135 days," Leggett said in the statement quoted by the US media.

"USFOR-A maintains all the military means and authorities to accomplish our objectives -including conducting counter-terrorism operations against al-Qaeda and ISIS-K and providing support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," the statement read.