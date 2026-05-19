US Approves $428 Million Defence Support Package For Apache Helicopters & M777 Howitzers To India | X

Washington DC: The US State Department has approved the possible sale of support services and related equipment for Apache attack helicopters and M777 ultra-light Howitzers to India in deals worth more than USD 428 million.

The proposed sale for Apache helicopters is estimated at USD 198.2 million and includes AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, and long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers is worth around USD 230 million

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The principal contractors for the Apache support package will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the State Department said. BAE Systems serves as the principal contractor for the Howitzers' support.

The State Department said that India has requested to buy AH-64E Apache sustainment support services; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; technical data and publications; personnel training; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

For the Howitzers, the US said that non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," US State Department said.

The State Department said that the sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats.

Highlighting India's military capabilities, they said, "India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces."

Earlier on April 9, the Indian Army on Thursday demonstrated the combat strength of its latest attack helicopter, the Boeing AH-64 Apache, during a live firing exercise 'Brahmastra' at the Pokhran Firing Range.The demonstration by the army underlined its growing focus on high-precision, network-centric warfare.

The Apaches carried out precision strikes using AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, rockets and onboard gun systems, hitting designated targets with accuracy in a simulated battlefield environment.The exercise aimed to test both operational readiness and coordination between pilots and ground crews.

The Boeing AH-64 Apache is among the most advanced multi-role combat helicopters in the world.It is equipped with a 30 mm chain gun, can carry Hellfire anti-tank missiles and Hydra rockets, and features advanced targeting systems such as the Longbow radar and night-vision sensors. The Indian Army's latest attack choppers also have the ability to operate in all-weather conditions, including at night.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)