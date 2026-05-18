From 8,000 Troops To Squadron Of Fighter Jets: Report Says Pakistan Deploy Major Military Force To Saudi Arabia Under Mutual Defence Pact Amid Iran War | Twitter

Pakistan has sent military contingent to Saudi Arabia, including 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an advanced air defence system, under a confidential mutual defence agreement between the two countries, top military sources in Pakistan told Reuters on Monday.

According to multiple security and government sources cited by Reuters, the deployment represents a major expansion of Islamabad’s military cooperation with Riyadh at a time when Pakistan is also playing a key diplomatic role in easing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Large-Scale Combat Deployment

Sources said Pakistan dispatched around 16 JF-17 fighter aircraft, jointly manufactured with China, to Saudi Arabia earlier this year. The deployment is also believed to include two squadrons of military drones and a Chinese-made HQ-9 air defence system, all operated by Pakistani personnel and funded by Saudi Arabia.

Officials described the move as a combat-capable deployment, designed to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defensive readiness amid growing regional security concerns.

Thousands of Pakistani Troops Already on Ground

In addition to the latest deployment, Pakistan already maintains thousands of military personnel in Saudi Arabia under earlier bilateral agreements. The newly deployed troops are expected to serve primarily in training and advisory roles, although officials indicated Pakistan has pledged to send additional forces if required.

Sources familiar with the defence pact said the agreement could potentially allow for up to 80,000 Pakistani troops to be stationed in Saudi Arabia to support border security and military operations.

Possible Naval Component

Security officials also indicated that the defence arrangement may extend beyond land and air assets, with provisions for the deployment of Pakistani naval warships, though it remains unclear whether any vessels have already been dispatched.

Pakistan Balancing Saudi Ties and Iran Mediation

The military deployment comes at a delicate moment for Islamabad. Pakistan has recently emerged as a central mediator in the US-Iran conflict, helping facilitate a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran that has held for several weeks.

At the same time, Pakistan’s longstanding defence partnership with Saudi Arabia places it in a sensitive strategic position, balancing its military commitments to Riyadh while attempting to maintain diplomatic credibility with Iran.

Strategic Partnership Deepens

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically shared close military ties, with Islamabad regularly providing training, advisory support, and security assistance to the kingdom. However, the scale of the current deployment signals a much deeper level of strategic cooperation amid rising instability in the region.

Neither Pakistan’s military nor Saudi authorities have officially commented on the reported troop movement.