Reports Say Pakistan Included In $488M US F-16 Radar Upgrade Deal; Jets Used Against India In Past Clashes

File Pic (Representative Image)

Pakistan’s F-16 fleet previously deployed during military tensions with India is set to receive long-term technical support under a new $488 million US contract, according to a report by Dawn.

US Clears $488M Support Deal

As reported by The Dawn, the US Air Force has awarded the contract to Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation for engineering and technical support of radar systems used in F-16 fighter jets.

The agreement, which runs through March 2036, focuses on sustaining APG-66 and APG-68 radar systems critical to the aircraft’s operational capability.

Pakistan At The Centre Of The Deal

Pakistan is among several partner nations covered under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. The country continues to operate a fleet of US-origin F-16s, making such support vital for maintaining combat readiness and extending service life.

Notably, Pakistan has previously used F-16 aircraft during periods of heightened tensions with India, making the continued support strategically significant in the regional context.

Following India’s airstrike in Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting what it described as a terrorist camp, the Pakistan Air Force launched Operation Swift Retort the next day. Pakistani fighter jets crossed the Line of Control and engaged Indian aircraft, reportedly firing AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.

During the ensuing dogfight, India claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, flying a MiG-21 Bison, shot down a Pakistani F-16. Pakistan, however, denied both deploying F-16s and losing any aircraft. A subsequent US assessment, based on fleet verification, supported Pakistan’s claim that no F-16 was lost, though it did not conclusively settle whether the jets were used.

There were conflicting claims during the four-day clash (May 7–10, 2025). Pakistan reportedly used F-16s, but they also denied it in some statements, and India claimed to have shot down Pakistani F-16s/JF-17s. These claims are still disputed and less established than the 2019 incident.

Earlier $686M Upgrade Proposal

The development follows a separate US notification in December 2025 of a proposed $686 million upgrade package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

The package includes advanced avionics, secure communication systems, Link-16 data capabilities, and training support aimed at improving interoperability with US and allied forces.

Focus On Longevity And Capability

According to the report, the upgrades are designed to extend the aircraft’s operational life until 2040 while enhancing safety, navigation, and mission effectiveness.

The plan also includes software updates, simulators, and engineering support to ensure sustained performance.

Strategic Implications In The Region

The Dawn report suggests that the deal reflects continued US engagement with Pakistan’s military aviation capabilities, even as Islamabad diversifies its fleet.

Given the aircraft’s past use in India-Pakistan tensions, the development is likely to draw attention in the region, particularly in the context of ongoing strategic and defence dynamics.