US: 19-year-old has sex with her pet dog, posts tape on social media; arrested after video goes viral |

US: The Jones County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi arrested 19-year-old Denise Frazier of the Myrick Community on charges of Unnatural Intercourse and Aggravated Cruelty (Animal).

The arrest followed a complaint from a resident who had seen a graphic video on social media that showed the female having sex with a male dog. Sergeant JD Carter of the JCSD called it one of the most disturbing cases he has ever investigated. The investigation has led to a search warrant for Frazier's home and an arrest warrant.

Dogs rescued from the situation

Photos of a large adult German Shepherd named Gunther and an Australian mix puppy named Luke were posted by a local rescue advocate. The dogs were rescued from Frazier's situation, and Gunther had been featured in many of her online videos. The dogs were said to have undergone unimaginable trauma, and Gunther would need time to recover. While Gunther will eventually be available for adoption, there are no details on what happened to another dog that appears in Frazier's TikToks.

Animal advocate expresses sadness over the incident

The rescue advocate who posted the photos urged people to stand up for animals and not allow them to suffer at the hands of evil human beings. She expressed her sadness for the animals who were likely still in Frazier's care and called for animal advocates to protect them.

Frazier is currently in jail, awaiting her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court. The investigation is ongoing, and the JCSD has several graphic videos that cannot be released or discussed publicly. The dogs who were rescued from the situation are receiving care, and Gunther will eventually be available for adoption.