US: 16-year-old boy held for killing minor girl, had sought help to dispose body on Instagram video call

File Photo

US: A horrifying incident has come into light from the Bensalem town in Pennsylvania where a phone call was received by the Police by a woman stating a teenager has confessed of killing another teen. He confessed his crime on an Instagram video call to the girl who informed her mother, who later alerted the police.

“During the video call, the 16-year-old stated that he had just killed someone,” police said in a statement. “He then flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood. He then asked for assistance with disposal of the body.”

According to a report in CNN, the accused is identified as a 16-year-old teen named Joshua Cooper. He was immediately taken into custody by the police.

The police rushed at the accused's house location and found a young woman on the floor with a wound that was caused apparently due to a gunshot. A young man was seen running away from the property. “There were also indications that substantial steps were taken to clean up the crime scene,” police said.

In a short span of time the police caught hold of the accused. Later Cooper was sent to a juvinile detention center after being denied of bail over serious adult charges which even includes criminal homicide.