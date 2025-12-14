United Airlines Flight Bound For Tokyo Returns To Dulles After Engine Failure Sparks Brush Fire Near Runway |VIDEO

Thick smoke rising from the vicinity of the runway at Dulles | X/@ReporterJoseph

A United Airlines flight bound for Tokyo was forced to make an urgent return to Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia on Saturday after experiencing an engine failure shortly after takeoff. The incident occurred when one of the aircraft’s engines lost power, prompting immediate safety procedures and an emergency landing.

Brush Fire Near Runway

The engine issue led to a fire that scorched brush near the runway, triggering a rapid response from airport emergency crews. Videos and photos shared on social media platform X showed thick smoke rising from the vicinity of the runway at Dulles, located about 25 miles (40 km) from Washington, D.C., and the closest international airport to the US capital.

Aircraft Lands Safely, No Injuries Reported

The United Airlines confirmed that the aircraft landed safely at Dulles with no reported injuries. There were 275 passengers and 15 crew members on board at the time of the incident. Emergency services were deployed as a precaution, and passengers were safely evacuated after landing.

Transportation Secretary Confirms Details

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that a piece of the engine cover had separated during takeoff and caught fire, which then sparked the brush fire on the ground. He stated that he had been briefed on United Flight 803 and confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-200ER.

FAA Launches Investigation

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate the incident to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and assess any potential safety concerns.

Aircraft Background

According to aircraft registration data, the Boeing 777 involved in the incident was delivered in November 1998 to Continental Airlines, which later merged with United Airlines. The wide-body aircraft is powered by two General Electric engines now operating under GE Aerospace.