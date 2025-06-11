 UN Report: India's Population To Hit 1.46 Billion In 2025, But Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUN Report: India's Population To Hit 1.46 Billion In 2025, But Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level; Here's Why

UN Report: India's Population To Hit 1.46 Billion In 2025, But Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level; Here's Why

While India is on track to peak at around 1.7 billion people before declining in about 40 years, the UNFPA report warns of “deep inequalities” in fertility trends across states, castes, and income groups.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
India's Population To Hit 1.46 Billion In 2025, But Fertility Rate Falls Below Replacement Level: UN Report | Pixabay/Representative image

India’s population is projected to reach 1.46 billion in 2025, maintaining its position as the world’s most populous country, according to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) 2025 State of World Population Report released on Tuesday, June 10.

However, despite the rise in numbers, the report flags a critical demographic shift, India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has now dropped to 1.9, slipping below the replacement level of 2.1.

'Deep Inequalities In Fertility Trends'

While India is on track to peak at around 1.7 billion people before declining in about 40 years, the UNFPA report warns of “deep inequalities” in fertility trends across states, castes, and income groups. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh continue to report high fertility rates, often driven by limited access to contraception and reproductive healthcare, and entrenched gender norms.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Pushes Greenhouse & Polyhouse Farming In 44 Districts To Boost Farmer Incomes
Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Govt Pushes Greenhouse & Polyhouse Farming In 44 Districts To Boost Farmer Incomes
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Residents Reel Under 3-Day Power Outage In Krishna Lok, Faizullaganj And Shyam Vihar Amid Scorching Heat
Uttar Pradesh News: Lucknow Residents Reel Under 3-Day Power Outage In Krishna Lok, Faizullaganj And Shyam Vihar Amid Scorching Heat
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village

Meanwhile, in urbanised and more affluent states like Delhi, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, many educated, middle-class couples are delaying or opting out of parenthood due to financial stress, job insecurity, and lack of childcare.

Read Also
Disturbing Findings in Beed: Uteruses of 843 Women Sugarcane Labourers Removed, 1,523 Worked...
article-image

Report Calls for Reproductive Agency

Rejecting alarmist narratives around overpopulation or population collapse, the report also urged a fundamental shift in perspective. “This is the real crisis, not underpopulation or overpopulation,” the UNFPA stated. “The answer lies in greater reproductive agency, a person’s ability to make free and informed choices about sex, contraception and starting a family.”

A UNFPA-YouGov survey cited in the report revealed that 36% of Indian adults experience unintended pregnancies, while 30% report unmet fertility desires. Strikingly, 23% experienced both. Financial limitations were cited by 38% as a major obstacle, followed by housing constraints (22%), job insecurity (21%), and lack of reliable childcare (18%).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Philippines Independence Day: Everything To Know About History, Date, Significance And More About...

Philippines Independence Day: Everything To Know About History, Date, Significance And More About...

'Deal With China Done': Donald Trump Says Pact With China On Rare Earths And Student Visas Finalised

'Deal With China Done': Donald Trump Says Pact With China On Rare Earths And Student Visas Finalised

US President Donald Trump Hails Favourable Federal Appeals Court Ruling On His Sweeping Tariff...

US President Donald Trump Hails Favourable Federal Appeals Court Ruling On His Sweeping Tariff...

Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer

Anne Frank 96th Birth Anniversary: Know Some Interesting Facts About Popular Jewish Writer

WATCH: Al-Qaeda Leader Sa’ad al-Awlaki Calls For Trump, JD Vance's Assassination In Chilling...

WATCH: Al-Qaeda Leader Sa’ad al-Awlaki Calls For Trump, JD Vance's Assassination In Chilling...