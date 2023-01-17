e-Paper Get App
UN blacklists LeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as 'global terrorist' after China put a last-moment hold last year

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
UN blacklists LeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as 'global terrorist' | Twitter
United Nations: Pakistan-based deputy chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Abdul Rehman Makki has been blacklisted as a global terrorist by the United Nations.

The UN Security Council's Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added Makki Monday to its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

article-image

China put a hold last year on India's proposal

In June last year, China had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

article-image

