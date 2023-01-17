UN blacklists LeT deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki as 'global terrorist' after China put a last-moment hold last year

United Nations: Pakistan-based deputy chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba Abdul Rehman Makki has been blacklisted as a global terrorist by the United Nations.
The UN Security Council's Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added Makki Monday to its list of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.
Read Also
China places hold on US, India joint proposal to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki...
China put a hold last year on India's proposal
In June last year, China had put a hold, at the last moment, on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Makki under the 1267 Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.
Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.