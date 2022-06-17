Who is Abdul Makki? US-designated terrorist who is related to Hafiz Saeed

Who is Abdul Makki? Pakistan-based terrorist with links to LeT | Twitter

China has put a hold on the UN at the last moment on a joint proposal by India and the US to list Pakistan-based militant Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist under Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Security Council.

The US Department of State's Rewards for Justice programme is offering a reward of up to USD 2 million for information on Makki.

It is learnt that New Delhi and Washington had put a joint proposal to designate Makki as a global terrorist under the 1267 ISIL and Al Qaida Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council but Beijing placed a hold on this proposal at the last minute here.

Earlier also, China, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, has placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists.

Who is Abdul Rahman Makki?

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

He has occupied various leadership roles within Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO). He has also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

According to information on the Rewards for Justice website, in 2020, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court convicted Makki on one count of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison.

In November 2010, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Makki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property, and interests in property, of Makki that are subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Makki.

The United States continues to seek information on Makki because the Pakistani judicial system has released convicted LeT leaders and operatives in the past.