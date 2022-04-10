Ukraine President Zelensky says Russia poses threat to all of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his late-night address on Saturday that Russia's aggression was never limited to just Ukraine and the whole of Europe was a target.

Zelensky urged the West to impose a complete embargo on Russian energy products and to supply Ukraine with additional weapons. He said Russia's use of force was "a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone".

Zelensky said Ukraine is ready for a tough battle, as Russian forces were massing in the east of the country.

But he added: "This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war."

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said President Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not meet until after Russia was defeated in the east.

His address came as civilians continued to flee eastern parts of the country before an expected onslaught and firefighters searched for survivors in a northern town no longer occupied by Russian forces.

Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their visits Saturday to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and pledges of further support.

He also thanked the European Commission president and Canada’s prime minister for a global fundraising event that brought in more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion) for Ukrainians who have fled their homes.

Zelenskyy repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas, which he called the sources of Russia’s “self-confidence and impunity.”

“Freedom does not have time to wait,” Zelenskyy said. “When tyranny begins its aggression against everything that keeps the peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately.”

More than six weeks after the invasion began, Russia has pulled its troops from the northern part of the country, around Kyiv, and refocused on the Donbas region in the east.

Russia is stepping up its offensive in eastern Ukraine after withdrawing from the north. It is also believed to have reorganised its military leadership in Ukraine, with General Alexander Dvornikov given overall charge.

Western officials say the general has extensive experience of Russian operations in Syria.

ALSO READ Ukraine President Zelensky seeks tough reply after Russian attack on train station kills dozens

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:54 PM IST