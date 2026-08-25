Ukraine Opens Its 'Avengers' AI Battlefield Database To UK Amid War With Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | X @ZelenskyyUa

Ukraine has granted Britain access to its "Avengers" AI database, which stores crucial battlefield data gathered during the war with Russia.

According to The Independent, the UK is the first country outside Ukraine to receive access to the database. The agreement was announced during Prime Minister Andy Burnham's visit to Kyiv on Monday.

The "Avengers" system draws data from thousands of cameras and sensors deployed across the Ukrainian battlefield. It identifies and monitors a wide range of targets, including tanks, artillery units, air defence systems, troops and drones such as Shahed and reconnaissance UAVs.

Information gathered through the platform is processed at the Avengers Lab, where it helps train advanced AI models. The UK is expected to study Ukraine's wartime experience and apply the technology to develop new AI-driven security capabilities.

The first joint UK-Ukraine initiative will explore the use of AI-powered sensors to strengthen security around military installations. The two countries are also planning to develop low-power AI chips that could allow machines to function for longer durations in challenging environments.

British officials said such technology could eventually find applications outside the military sector, including in the security of airports, prisons, railway networks and energy infrastructure.

During his Kyiv visit, Burnham pledged that Britain would maintain its support for Ukraine despite continued Russian threats. "This is the moment to keep up the pressure on Russia, the moment to squeeze their ability to fund this illegal war," The Telegraph quoted him as saying.

Burnham drew parallels between Ukraine's resistance and Britain's role in protecting Europe during World War II.

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"My nation kept the flame of European freedom alive in the 20th century; you hold that flame in the 21st," Burnham said, comparing Ukraine's battle against Russia with Britain's fight against Nazi Germany. He also urged greater supplies of interceptor missiles to strengthen Ukraine's defences against Russian strikes.

The UK has additionally agreed to release previously classified blueprints for British-made components used in the French-built Scalp missile. The weapon, which is similar to the Storm Shadow, has been deployed by Ukraine against Russian targets.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticised Britain's involvement, saying its actions could further intensify the conflict, The Telegraph reported. "Britain is methodically and regularly adding fuel to the fire and methodically and regularly plotting to prevent any progress in the peace process," he said.