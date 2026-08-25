US Secret Service Aware Of Iran TV Threat Against Barron Trump | File Pic

The US Secret Service has taken note of an Iranian state television broadcast that appeared to target President Donald Trump’s 20-year-old son, Barron Trump, with a video offering a $10 million (over Rs 95 crore) bounty and claiming to show details about how he could potentially be reached.

The agency confirmed it is aware of the broadcast and said it "investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat to its protectees." The response comes after Iranian state TV aired a propaganda video titled "Where to kill Barron Trump", featuring stylized graphics and claims about the young Trump’s movements and security arrangements.

The footage, reportedly aired by Iran’s state-run Channel 3 through media linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claimed Barron is "fully monitored". It alleged that a woman had previously managed to get past his Secret Service protection and sit beside him during a private meeting.

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The broadcast also claimed that Barron uses Xbox for voice and text communication when he is away from his security detail. It further alleged that his accounts on Xbox, FIFA games and Discord had been identified.

The video comes amid a series of Iranian broadcasts aimed at members of the Trump family. In July, Iranian state television aired a separate video appearing to target first lady Melania Trump.

That programme, titled "Where to Kill Melania", showed footage of Melania travelling in her motorcade and visiting locations in New York City. It also highlighted luxury designer stores she reportedly visits and suggested that such trips could be "suitable for operations by global freedom fighters".

The broadcast went further by discussing the possible use of a nerve agent to contaminate clothing the first lady might purchase. It ended with a warning directed at her son: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

Trump Family Under Tight Security

Barron and Melania Trump are protected around the clock by the US Secret Service. Security is also maintained at several properties linked to President Trump, including the White House, Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to a New York Post report.

The latest broadcast has added another layer of concern for the Secret Service, as it not only names a protected individual but also claims to have information about his movements and security arrangements while attaching a financial incentive to a potential attack.