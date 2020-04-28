UK to hold minute's silence in tribute to fallen frontline workers

London: The UK will hold a minutes silence on Tuesday in tribute to frontline workers who have died in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 90 National Health Service (NHS) and social care workers have lost their lives after testing positive for COVID-19, reports the Metro newspaper.

The silence, organised by Unison, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing, will take place at 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said: "We will be supporting the minute's silence. We will be asking everybody who works in the government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday after his own battle with coronavirus, is reportedly planning to refine lockdown rules in the coming days, amid mounting pressure for the government to set out the next steps before a review on May 7.

Johnson has insisted that he will not be relaxing restrictions too quickly.

Speaking outside Downing Street on Monday, he said that dismissing social-distancing measures too soon could risk a second peak in the coronavirus crisis.

The UK has so far reported 158,348 coronavirus cases, with 21,092 deaths.