UK PM's adviser Cummings quits immediately amid Downing Street power struggle

Dominic Cummings, one of the most influential and high-profile aides of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has left Downing Street after a power struggle that has rocked the UK government, the media reports said on Saturday.

According to a Daily Mail report, Dominic Cummings arrived home with bottles of alcohol after he was kicked out of Number 10 for good - following a dramatic was confrontation with Boris Johnson who showed him texts allegedly proving he briefed against his fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

In a tense 45-minute meeting, the Prime Minister is said to have ordered his most senior adviser to leave having shown incriminating text messages which had been forwarded to his partner. The explosive claims were denied by No10, reports the Daily Mail.

Johnson's senior advisor exited Number 10 carrying a large box on Friday evening following a bitter dispute which also led to the resignation of Cummings' fellow Vote Leave veteran Lee Cain as communications chief, Sky News reported.

The dramatic events come ahead of crucial Brexit talks with Brussels with the transition period deadline of December 31 looming.

According to BBC, Cummings, 48, has left Downing Street after internal battles over his role as Johnson's chief adviser.

He will continue to work from home, on issues such as mass coronavirus testing, until the middle of December, the report said.

The prime minister is said to want to "clear the air and move on", it said.

Cummings was initially said to be leaving by Christmas next month.

As part of Johnson's top team, Cummings is widely credited with helping secure the UK Prime Minister's thumping General Election victory in December 2019.

However, according to sources being quoted across the UK media, the exit of one of his own close allies in Downing Street - Cain as the No. 10 Director of Communications - had precipitated his exit plans.

They are widely regarded to have since led a Vote Leave faction of colleagues in Number 10 and other parts of government.

Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds is believed to be unhappy with the influence of some of her husband-to-be's closest aides. Johnson is looking to fill the post of Chief of Staff as part of a wider reorganisation at the very top of his government structure.