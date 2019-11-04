UK competition disqualifies Hong Kong protest themed cake

London: A Hong Kong protest-themed cake has been disqualified from a cake decorating competition in the UK, in a move that has been referred to as "political censorship", it was reported on Monday. The entry by a baker from the 3rd Space cafe in Hong Kong included fake tear gas and a figure made to look like a typical protester clad in black and wearing a hard hat. It also featured protest symbols including umbrellas and a Guy Fawkes mask.

It was inspired by the "streets (of) Hong Kong", a spokesperson for the cafe told the BBC. "The design was simply an expression of what is happening at the moment in Hong Kong," he added.