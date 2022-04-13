UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak offers 'unreserved apology', pays fine for breaching Covid lockdown

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has offered an "unreserved apology" and paid the fine imposed on him by Scotland Yard for breaching COVID lockdown rules in June 2020, when he attended a birthday party at Downing Street for his boss - Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Indian-origin finance minister offered the apology in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, after Johnson's own apology and confirmation that he too had paid up his fine.

The so-called partygate scandal, of around 12 parties being held at Downing Street and other UK government offices in Whitehall in breach of coronavirus legislation in place during 2020-2021, has been under police investigation as part of Operation Hillman.

"I can confirm I have received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police with regards to a gathering held on June 19 in Downing Street," Sunak said in his statement.

"I offer an unreserved apology," the 41-year-old minister said.

"I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine," he said.

The partygate saga comes at the end of a particularly tough few days for Sunak's role as Chancellor, after he faced allegations of allegedly improper tax savings by his Indian wife Akshata Murty and his own US Green Card status while in a high political office in Britain.

Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has since issued a statement to say she will now choose to pay all her taxes in the UK to avoid her legally permitted non-domicile tax status becoming a distraction for her minister husband.

Sunak, meanwhile, has referred himself to the government's independent watchdog to confirm that he made all the legally required ministerial declarations of his financial affairs.

While the Opposition has demanded the resignation of the two senior-most government officials for breaking the law with partygate, both Johnson and Sunak have insisted that they intend to get on with their jobs.

"Like the Prime Minister, I am focussed on delivering for the British people at this challenging time," said Sunak.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 06:59 PM IST