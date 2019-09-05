'UAE told Pakistan not to make Kashmir Muslims an issue'

Karachi: The UAE has told Pakistan not to make Kashmir's Muslims an issue, leading journalist Hamid Mir has said. Appearing in a Geo TV news show on Wednesday, he said that highly-placed sources in the Pakistani leadership had told him of the UAE's stand.

Mir also said that he had been told that the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister was also arriving in Pakistan to show solidarity with Pakistan, and on Wednesday morning, "some very responsible sources in the Federal government said that the UAE's Foreign Minister was coming for the same purpose, but in its communications with the Pakistan government in the previous days, it had strongly urged the Pakistani leadership that it not try to make Kashmir's Muslims an issue".

Pakistan had been unsuccessfully trying to get support of world powers against India's recent measures changing the constitutional and political status of Jammu and Kashmir last month.