 UAE Becomes First Muslim Country To Slam Hamas Attack On Israel: 'Serious And Grave Escalation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUAE Becomes First Muslim Country To Slam Hamas Attack On Israel: 'Serious And Grave Escalation

UAE Becomes First Muslim Country To Slam Hamas Attack On Israel: 'Serious And Grave Escalation

In a statement, the UAE's foreign ministry also expressed its deep concern over reports of Israeli civilians being abducted from their residences, describing it as "appalling".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday called the actions carried out by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israeli towns as "serious and grave escalation."

In a statement, the UAE's foreign ministry also expressed its deep concern over reports of Israeli civilians being abducted from their residences, describing it as "appalling".

"Civilians on both sides must always have full protection under international humanitarian law and must never be a target of conflict," the ministry said.

In 2020, the UAE made history as the first Gulf nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, marking a departure from the longstanding Arab stance on the Palestinian issue.

UAE's growing proximity to Israel

The UAE's denouncement of the Hamas attacks carries significant implications, not only due to its content but also for the insight it provides into the evolving dynamics within the Middle East. Over recent years, the UAE and Israel have been discreetly aligning their interests, driven by shared concerns regarding common regional threats. The UAE's outspoken support for Israel in the current crisis accentuates this growing convergence.

Furthermore, the UAE's response underscores its emerging role as a prominent player in the Middle East. Although the UAE has traditionally maintained a low profile in international affairs, its condemnation of the Hamas attacks demonstrates a readiness to take a stance on contentious matters and actively shape regional dynamics.

Read Also
Israel-Palestine Conflict: Washington Analysts Say US Prez Biden's Efforts May Have Triggered The...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UAE Becomes First Muslim Country To Slam Hamas Attack On Israel: 'Serious And Grave Escalation

UAE Becomes First Muslim Country To Slam Hamas Attack On Israel: 'Serious And Grave Escalation

US Says 9 Citizens Have Been Killed, Many Unaccounted For In Hamas Attack On Israel

US Says 9 Citizens Have Been Killed, Many Unaccounted For In Hamas Attack On Israel

On Day 3, Israel Orders 'Complete Siege' On Gaza; Cuts Off Electricity, Water & Food

On Day 3, Israel Orders 'Complete Siege' On Gaza; Cuts Off Electricity, Water & Food

Germany's Hamburg Airport Halts All Flights Over Attack Scare On Iranian Flight

Germany's Hamburg Airport Halts All Flights Over Attack Scare On Iranian Flight

Know Why World Day Against Death Penalty Is Observed

Know Why World Day Against Death Penalty Is Observed