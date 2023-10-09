UAE Becomes First Muslim Country To Slam Hamas Attack On Israel: 'Serious And Grave Escalation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday called the actions carried out by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israeli towns as "serious and grave escalation."

In a statement, the UAE's foreign ministry also expressed its deep concern over reports of Israeli civilians being abducted from their residences, describing it as "appalling".

"Civilians on both sides must always have full protection under international humanitarian law and must never be a target of conflict," the ministry said.

In 2020, the UAE made history as the first Gulf nation to establish diplomatic ties with Israel, marking a departure from the longstanding Arab stance on the Palestinian issue.

UAE's growing proximity to Israel

The UAE's denouncement of the Hamas attacks carries significant implications, not only due to its content but also for the insight it provides into the evolving dynamics within the Middle East. Over recent years, the UAE and Israel have been discreetly aligning their interests, driven by shared concerns regarding common regional threats. The UAE's outspoken support for Israel in the current crisis accentuates this growing convergence.

Furthermore, the UAE's response underscores its emerging role as a prominent player in the Middle East. Although the UAE has traditionally maintained a low profile in international affairs, its condemnation of the Hamas attacks demonstrates a readiness to take a stance on contentious matters and actively shape regional dynamics.

