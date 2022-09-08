Two dead, three injured in aerial firing celebrating Pakistan's victory in Asia Cup match | Representative Image

Two persons in Pakistan's Peshawar were killed as the citizen's celebrated the nation's victory over Afghanistan in an Asia Cup 2022 match.

According to reports, the police said that the two deceased were killed by aerial firing.

A Pakistani portal reported that a person named Sudais was shot accidentally in Mattani Addezai neighbourhood and died on the spot. Another individual Khayyam died in Matni amidst aerial fire opened to celebrate their win.

The report further stated that three women were injured because of aerial gunfire in Kotla Mohsin Khan, Nothia and Dalazak Road areas.

The police reportedly held 41 persons in connection with the aerial firing incident reported across the city.

Meanwhile, the relatives of deceased persons are demanding probe on illegal arms possessed by people in city.

Pakistan on September 8 qualified for the final by defeating Afghanistan by one wikcet after an interesting match in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup T20 tournament.