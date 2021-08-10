Two dead, hundreds of homes destroyed as raging inferno devours forests - What's happening in Greece?

The death toll from the raging wildfires in Greece has risen to two on Monday as devastating blazes continue to wreak havoc across the country. Meanwhile, two volunteer firefighters, who were rushed to a hospital in Athens on Friday, remained in critical condition on Monday.

A bulldozer driver was killed close to where a fire was raging in Fokida region in central Greece on Monday, the hospital where he was transferred said. The 70-year-old man was assisting with the bulldozer to set up firebreaks in the area when the track fell over a precipice in a depth of 30 meters and died. Last week, another volunteer lost his life in the wildfires in the northern suburbs of Athens, hit by an electricity pylon.

"In the past few days, 63 organized evacuations took place in 141 villages and settlements. I completely understand the pain of our citizens who saw their homes or property burning," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an address broadcast live on public broadcaster ERT Monday evening, noting that the priority was "to save lives."

Mitsotakis announced that a supplementary support package of 500 million euros (587 million U.S. dollars) will be distributed to people who have lost homes and property in the fire-stricken areas of Attica and Evia island.