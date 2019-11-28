Twitterati can's stop comparing Obama and Trump's Thanksgiving tweets

President Trump is one US president that manages to have an online trend on his name almost every week. His statements and failed attempts at cracking jokes have netizens laugh on him every time he attempts at tweeting anything that makes sense.

Twitterati love comparing the current US president with former President Barack Obama, who was loved by many and was elected for two consecutive terms.

Recently, with the US celebrating Thanksgiving, Trump trended on Twitter again for his way of pardoning Turkey ‘Butter’ and again cracking a not-so-funny joke on his own impeachment hearings.

Netizens can’t stop comparing Thanksgiving tweets by Obama and now Trump.