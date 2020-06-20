Twitter 'permanently suspends' far-right British activist Katie Hopkins for promoting hate speech

Far-right British activist has been ‘permanently suspended’ from microblogging site Twitter, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Hopkins, 45, had been earlier suspended this year for a 10-day period, due to her tweets that have on several occasions been accused of promoting hate speech.

Twitter, however, did not disclose which tweets Hopkins had posted, to result in the ban. "Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us - abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken," it said.

Notably, Hopkins has been well-known for her far-right views and has even been retweeted by US President Donald Trump on several occasions. Only on Friday, Twitter marked a video shared by Trump as ‘manipulated media.’ The microblogging site and the US President have been at loggerheads with each other, ever since the murder of George Floyd, an African American from Minneapolis. Floyd was killed by a police officer, sparking global outrage and subsequent protests over the fundamental rights of black people.

Twitterati had mixed reactions at Hopkins’ ‘expulsion’ from the site. Here is how they reacted: