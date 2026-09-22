Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Raises Kashmir At 81st Session Of UNGA, Calls For Dialogue Under UN Framework | Video

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan | X @clashreport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, calling for disputes in South Asia to be resolved through dialogue and within the framework of the United Nations Charter and relevant resolutions.

Erdoğan said that dialogue should remain the way forward in addressing disputes in the region, specifically mentioning Kashmir in his remarks.

“In South Asia, it is important that all disputes, including the Kashmir issue, be addressed through dialogue within the framework of the United Nations Charter and of relevant resolutions.”

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His remarks came during the opening day of the UN General Assembly’s high-level General Debate, which began on September 22. The 81st session of the General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.”

Trump Calls Cuba A ‘Failed State’ At UNGA

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly address to sharply criticise Cuba, describing it as a “failed state” and saying that the communist government was facing unprecedented pressure.

Trump said his administration was seeking a “fundamental change” in Cuba and claimed that the country was “failing like never before” and would eventually fall.

“It’s an absolutely failed state,” Trump said while speaking about Cuba.

Trump also said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in negotiations with Cuba.

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“Marco Rubio is handling a negotiation. He’s deep into negotiations with Cuba. But let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

The US President accused the Cuban government of maintaining links with what he described as left-wing radical and communist networks in the United States. He alleged that the Cuban regime had “spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks” in the US and claimed it had cultivated ties with groups including the Communist Party USA, Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba,” Trump said.

Following Trump's remarks, the Cuban delegation walked out of the General Assembly hall.

Trump also linked Cuba to wider US security concerns, saying Washington would not allow a “haven for foreign adversaries” to threaten the United States from its doorstep.