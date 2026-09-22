Watch: Cuban Diplomats Walk Out Of UNGA Hall After US President Donald Trump Calls Cuba A 'Failed State' | X @sidhant

Cuban diplomats walked out of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly hall after US President Donald Trump described Cuba as a “failed state” and said the communist regime was under unprecedented pressure.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Trump said his administration was seeking a “fundamental change” in Cuba and claimed that the country was “failing like never before” and would eventually fall.

“It’s an absolutely failed state,” Trump said while speaking about Cuba.

Trump also said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in negotiations with Cuba.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Marco Rubio is handling a negotiation. He’s deep into negotiations with Cuba. But let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

The US President further accused the Cuban government of maintaining ties with what he described as left-wing radical and communist networks in the United States.

Trump said the Cuban regime had “spent decades coordinating with the left-wing radicals and communist networks” in the US. He also alleged that it had cultivated ties with groups including the Communist Party USA, Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America.

“Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba,” Trump said.

His remarks were followed by the walkout of Cuban diplomats from the General Assembly hall.

Read Also Iranian Delegation Walks Out As President Donald Trump Speaks About US Action On Iran

Trump also linked Cuba to broader US concerns about security and foreign influence in the region. He said Washington would not allow a “haven for foreign adversaries” to threaten the United States from its doorstep.

President Trump Turns To Mexico

Turning to Mexico, Trump said his administration wanted the country to reclaim control of its territory from criminal groups. He said the US and Mexican governments had made progress in addressing the issue of drug cartels.

“I’m very proud to tell you we have a very good relationship with the Mexican government. We’ve made great strides, very great strides with Mexico. They don’t want the cartels either,” Trump said.

Trump concluded by saying that he believed the region would become safer if the issues involving Cuba and Mexico were addressed.

“And when that day comes, this entire region will be a better, safer, and more beautiful place in which to live and thrive,” he said.