Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Toll tops 21,000, international search and rescue teams continue efforts to find survivors

Turkey earthquake: Death toll rises to 17, search, rescue operations underway | AFP

Ankara/Damascus: According to the most recent information provided by officials and rescuers, more than 21,000 people have died as a result of the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria four days ago.

The death toll from the earthquakes climbed to 17,674 in Turkey, with 72,879 injuries, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday.

In Syria, 1,678 people were killed in government-held areas, and the death toll in the opposition-held region stood at 2,190, according to media reports.

7.7 and 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Monday

Xinhua news agency reported that a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17 a.m. local time, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the country's southern province of Gaziantep a short time later, and a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Kahramanmaras at 1:24 p.m. local time.

International search and rescue teams, including an 82-member Chinese rescue team that arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, rushed to the quake-impacted zone to assist in rescue efforts.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)