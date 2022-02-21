Trump's Truth Social app released on Apple iOS store

Former US President Donald Trump, who commanded a vast following on Twitter, was banned from the platform after making incendiary statements during the Jan 6 Capitol riots in Washington, that shocked the world. Since then, he has been conspicuous by his absence on social media. Until now.

Trump's TRUTH Social appears to be widely available on Apple's App Store - and not just to Americans who pre-ordered it.

In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. One user asked him when the app, which has been available this week for beta testers, would be released to the public, according to screenshots viewed by Reuters.

Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

On Sunday, the App Store was allowing visitors to pre-order Truth Social starting Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the United States.

Led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, will join a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The group reportedly has a $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 9,320 crore) treasure chest as it seeks a niche in a crowded social-media market place for conservatives, including the Gettr, Parler, and Gab platforms.

Before being banned by Twitter, Trump had some 89 million followers there and used the platform constantly, both for presidential statements and to attack rivals.

Trump, who is 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.

He is currently under the shadow of multiple investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:40 AM IST