Trump's Immigration Curbs Hit US Businesses As Hospitals Face Hiring Woes, Boeing Deals Delayed | Representational Image

Washington, Nov 29: A rural American hospital system fears it will struggle to recruit doctors, Boeing’s negotiations with foreign airlines face delays, and an overseas-born executive was detained while awaiting a green card, according to a Wall Street Journal report examining the impact of the Trump administration’s restrictions on legal immigration.

The report, published on Saturday, described growing difficulties for employers and foreign professionals navigating higher costs, closer scrutiny and lengthy processing delays. The White House defended its approach, saying it was protecting American workers from abuses of immigration programmes.

Rural Hospitals Face Recruitment Challenges

At Great River Health in southeastern Iowa, chief medical officer Dr Joel Ryon told the Journal that roughly 30 per cent of the system’s 129 doctors had come to the United States as international students.

Recruiting American doctors to that rural part of the state was difficult, he said. Foreign doctors were more willing to relocate when the job offered a way to maintain their visas and build a future in the country.

Ryon said he was trying to recruit three doctors before an anticipated new fee took effect.

“We have to continue with our current recruitment plan, because if not we won’t have enough doctors,” he told the newspaper. Once the additional cost applied, he said, “we just won’t have the budget for it.”

Visa Restrictions Delay Boeing Negotiations

The report also described obstacles confronting Boeing as executives and pilots from foreign airlines seek to visit its American facilities for commercial discussions and training.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said visa-bond requirements had delayed aircraft-purchase negotiations involving more than two dozen foreign airlines.

A State Department final rule effective August 3 established a permanent programme allowing bonds of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000 for covered business and tourist visa applicants. The department said the measure was intended to reduce visa overstays. The bonds are subject to return when their conditions are met.

Executive Detained While Awaiting Green Card

For individual workers, the uncertainty can extend beyond recruitment or travel.

Immigration lawyer Rekha Sharma-Crawford told the Journal that a Brazilian executive working for an American multinational company was removed from a flight at Kansas City airport in July and taken into immigration detention.

The executive had worked on an L-1 visa before his employer sponsored him for a green card, according to her account. His visa had expired while the green-card application remained pending.

Sharma-Crawford said officers attempted to persuade him to abandon his case and leave the country. He was released several days later after a judge granted bond, she told the newspaper.

“The business world, they’re looking at situations like these and asking, ‘Does this stuff really happen?’” she said. “And the answer these days is, yes.”

The Journal reported that a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed the case and said a pending application did not confer legal status.

The report distinguished a period of authorised stay while an application is pending from holding lawful immigration status. It did not identify the executive or his employer.

Growing Challenges For Foreign Graduates

The newspaper also examined pressure on the route through which foreign students graduate from American universities, obtain post-study work permission and subsequently seek employer-sponsored visas and permanent residence.

It described efforts to restrict aspects of student employment and increase the costs and requirements facing employers hiring foreign graduates.

Trump Administration Defends Immigration Restrictions

The administration argued that tighter rules would counter fraud and prevent employers from using foreign workers to undercut American salaries.

“There is no shortage of talent in our country, and the Trump Administration will continue to implement policies that create good jobs for Americans,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told the Journal.

A DHS spokesperson separately told the newspaper that the department would not sacrifice screening quality for speed.

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Supporters of restrictions also questioned employers’ claims of shortages. Rosemary Jenks, co-founder of the Immigration Accountability Project, pointed to difficulties facing young Americans seeking technology jobs.

“Young Americans have done everything right. They’ve learned to code, and still, they can’t find jobs,” she told the Journal.

For Ryon’s hospital system, however, the immediate concern was whether it could afford to recruit the doctors needed to maintain staffing.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)