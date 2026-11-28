US-Iran Tensions Escalate As CENTCOM Disables Commercial Vessel In Gulf Of Oman After Alleged Attempt To Breach Naval Blockade Against Tehran | Video | X / @CENTCOM

Washington: The US military has disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to breach the US naval blockade of Iran despite repeated warnings, while Tehran has vowed to keep the strategically important Strait of Hormuz shut and break the embargo.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the incident took place on November 26, after the Palau-flagged bulk carrier M/V Pacific Archer departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and attempted to transit regional waters.

In a statement, CENTCOM said: "A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer. The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed."

The military command said the vessel had attempted to run the US naval blockade despite receiving multiple warnings from American forces.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from an Iranian port," the statement said.

It further asserted that American forces were continuing to strictly enforce the blockade, adding that 158 commercial vessels had been redirected after complying with instructions, while six vessels had been disabled for refusing to comply.

"All mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are urged to heed blockade warnings issued by CENTCOM forces," it added.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader asserting that the country would keep the Strait of Hormuz closed while vowing to break the US embargo.

Earlier, on November 21, CENTCOM had said in a post on X that the US blockade against Iran had completed 130 consecutive days.

"Today marks 130 consecutive days of America's blockade against Iran. U.S. service members are enforcing the blockade with exceptional focus, determination, and professionalism — preventing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from exporting billions of dollars in crude oil," it had stated.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)