What Happens To Indians At IBM After Consulting Arm Ends US Visa Sponsorship? |

IBM is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in IBM Consulting, its largest division, forcing visa-dependent employees to move abroad or leave the company by the end of the year. For thousands of Indian professionals in the US tech sector, who depend on employers to sponsor their work visas and permanent residency applications, the change brings fresh uncertainty. IBM has not disclosed how many workers are affected or how many are US-based, and says the division employs more than 150,000 people globally.

Indian professionals are likely to be among the worst affected, because they hold most H-1B visas and make up most of the green card queue. IBM has not said how many workers are affected.

The choice IBM is giving staff

Affected employees have reportedly been given about three weeks to decide whether to take an IBM role outside the US. Those who decline will get three months' severance, with December 31 as their last working day. Many learned of the change in what was presented as a one-on-one "career sync" with their manager. The decision covers H-1B applications and the PERM process, which is the first step in the most common employment-based green card category.

Why Indians are exposed

The risk is concentrated among Indian workers. Indians typically receive three-quarters of H-1B visas and make up the majority of the green card queue, where waits can run to several decades, according to the National Foundation for American Policy. The H-1B visa depends on the sponsor: if employment ends, the holder must leave the US, seek a change of status or find a new sponsor. It is unclear what will happen to existing H-1B employees who no longer qualify for green card sponsorship.

Where the jobs are: Mostly India

The openings on offer are largely outside the US. Rest of World reported that IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19. Of these, 1,125 were in India, 23 in Singapore and 18 in the UK. IBM listed 89 consulting openings in the US. India could therefore become the main destination for transfers, though IBM has not said how many workers will be offered overseas roles or whether they will match existing jobs and pay.

The cost of moving

Relocation could mean major changes in salary, housing and family life. One Indian employee estimated an 80 percent pay cut on moving to India, according to a report on the Rest of World story. That is one worker's estimate and not IBM's figure. A consultant told Rest of World that relocation does not automatically guarantee continued engagement or equal access to professional opportunities.

IBM's explanation

IBM attributed the decision to changing business needs. A spokesperson said the company's participation in US high-skilled visa programmes had been declining for years. IBM says it has not ended sponsorship across the company, only for most roles in IBM Consulting. Federal records show IBM had just over 1,600 H-1B petitions approved in fiscal 2026, down from more than 2,000 in fiscal 2025 and nearly 3,000 in fiscal 2024. The consulting unit's performance has also been largely flat since 2024, even as IBM reshapes itself around software through acquisitions such as Red Hat, HashiCorp and Confluent.

A tougher immigration climate

The move comes as Washington tightens employment-based immigration. Trump administration has proposed a $100,000 fee for certain new H-1B petitions and changed the selection process to favour higher-paid roles. The decision also follows PERM suspensions for other firms. Last month Microsoft, Adobe and outsourcing companies including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services faced restrictions on participation in the labour certification programme, a key route to employer-sponsored green cards.