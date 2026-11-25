IBM Ends US Visa & Green Card Sponsorship For Most Consulting Roles, Asks Staff To Relocate Or Leave | File Photo

IBM is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for most roles in IBM Consulting, its largest division with more than 150,000 employees. Affected workers can move to an IBM role outside the US or leave the company by the end of the year.

IBM confirms the decision

An IBM spokesperson confirmed the move, as per Bloomberg, saying the company participates in US high-skilled visa programmes to address skill shortages, but that its participation had been declining for several years. "As skill availability and client need have evolved," the spokesperson said, IBM opted to discontinue visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of such roles. The decision covers H-1B applications and the PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) process, the first step in the most common employment-based green card category.

Three weeks to choose

According to Sunguk Moon, CEO of anonymous workplace forum Blind, employees get three weeks to decide. Those who don't take a role abroad receive three months of severance, with December 31 as their last day. Many learned of the change in what was presented as a one-on-one "career sync" with their manager.

It remains unclear what will happen to existing H-1B employees who are no longer eligible for green card sponsorship.

Relocation comes at a price, and mostly to India

One IBM employee wrote on Blind that moving to India could mean a pay cut of roughly 80 percent. Most openings are in one country: IBM's careers portal on November 19 listed 1,278 consulting roles outside the US, of which 1,125 were in India, 23 in Singapore and 18 in the UK.

How many are affected is unclear

IBM does not break down its workforce by country, so the number of people affected is unknown. Federal records show IBM had just over 1,600 H-1B petitions approved in fiscal 2026, down from more than 2,000 in fiscal 2025 and nearly 3,000 in fiscal 2024. Those figures cover all of IBM, not only Consulting, and include extensions for existing staff.

A tougher climate for foreign tech hiring

The decision comes amid tighter scrutiny of foreign tech hiring under the Trump administration. Reuters reported last month that the administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several large outsourcers, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the PERM process. Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspensions, and Microsoft has publicly defended its hiring of international talent.

In September 2025, the White House announced a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions, though the measure has since been tied up in court. The administration has also proposed changing the annual H-1B lottery to favour employers paying the highest salaries.

Indian nationals typically receive about three-quarters of all H-1B visas, and their wait for a green card can stretch to several decades, according to the National Foundation for American Policy.

Flat growth in Consulting

IBM has reshaped itself into a software company through big acquisitions such as Red Hat, HashiCorp and Confluent. Consulting, its largest unit, has not kept pace. Bloomberg reports the division's growth has been largely flat since 2024. Its third-quarter revenue held at $5.3 billion, up 2 at constant currency. IBM's 2025 annual report put total headcount at 264,300 across IBM and its wholly owned subsidiaries.