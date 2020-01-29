Trump unveils Israel-Palestinian peace plan

US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-deferred Israel-Palestine peace plan on Tuesday as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz at the White House.

"Together we can bring about a new dawn in the Middle East," said Trump, who also called it "the toughest deal ever to make."

Trump called the deal a "realistic two-state solution." He also said that Jerusalem would remain Israel's "undivided capital" under the proposed plan. However, he went on to say that a future Palestinian state's capital should be made up of parts of East Jerusalem in a kind of joint-territory agreement, which corresponded more closely with briefings from officials at the US State Department prior to the release, according to Deutsche Welle.

Meanwhile Thousands demonstrated in Gaza, burning pictures of Trump and the American flag, while further rallies were planned for the coming days.