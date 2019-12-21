Trump signs controversial USD 738 billion defence bill

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed into law a $738 billion defence bill which includes controversial provisions calling for sanctions against Russia and Turkey. Trump approved the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will increase the US military spending by about $20 billion, or about 2.8 per cent, on Friday night at a signing ceremony held at the Joint Base Andrews near Washington, reports Xinhua news agency.

The sprawling legislation has stirred up opposition overseas as it contains punitive provisions against Russia, Turkey and other countries. Meanwhile, The launch of the Space Force, which comes under the US Air Force, will be funded by an initial $40 million for its first year.

The BBC said in its report that the Space Force was not intended to put troops into orbit, but protect US assets, such as hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

Space Force will build on the work of the existing US Space Command (SpaceCom), which was created in August to handle the US military's space operations.