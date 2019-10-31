Trump shares photoshopped picture of Conan the K9, gets trolled online

US President Trump posted a morphed picture of the US military dog that helped take down ISIS chief Baghdadi in the raid. The picture shows President Trump honoring the dog with a medal as sweet humour but the US media is not having it.
Trump shared the picture on Wednesday which was apparently created by Daily Wire. The photograph shows Trump putting a paw-print medal on the dog as if it had taken place at a White House Medal of Honor ceremony. The image received a lot of flak online by media houses.
The tweet was posted a few hours before the scheduled White House's ceremony on Wednesday. The wrongly timed tweet started the "faked" photograph tension in US media. The Washington Post and The New York Times went on to explain the origins of the picture.
The image was actually from a 2017 Medal of Honor ceremony for Vietnam War Army Medic James McCloughan.Voice of America's White House bureau chief "requested details" from the Trump administration about the photo.
"There was no such canine event on today's @POTUS schedule but there is a Medal of Honor ceremony set here for later today for an active duty Green Beret," Steve Herman told his followers. He confirmed with the White House that the image was, in fact, "photoshopped."
