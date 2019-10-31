Trump shares photoshopped picture of Conan the K9, gets trolled online

US President Trump posted a morphed picture of the US military dog that helped take down ISIS chief Baghdadi in the raid. The picture shows President Trump honoring the dog with a medal as sweet humour but the US media is not having it.

Trump shared the picture on Wednesday which was apparently created by Daily Wire. The photograph shows Trump putting a paw-print medal on the dog as if it had taken place at a White House Medal of Honor ceremony. The image received a lot of flak online by media houses.