Trump says something big just happened, Twitter wonders if US troops killed ISIS chief Baghdadi

US President Donald Trump tweeted that “Something very big has just happened!” but did not follow up with further details. This made Twitterati wonder if US troops killed ISIS chief Baghdadi.
According to CNN, the US military targeted the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a raid in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to a senior US defense official. The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, the official said. Later the White House said that President Donald Trump will make a major statement Sunday morning, but did not give further details. "The President of the United States will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o'clock (1300 GMT)," said White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley. The news follows a tweet from Trump earlier in the evening in which he said: "Something very big has just happened!" He did not elaborate.
According to CNN, Baghdadi, the leader of the terror group, has been in hiding for the last five years. In April, a video was published by the ISIS media wing al-Furqan that showed a man purporting to be Baghdadi. It was the first time Baghdadi has been seen since July 2014, when he spoke at the Great Mosque in Mosul. In February 2018, several US officials said Baghdadi had been wounded in an airstrike in May 2017 and had to relinquish control of the terror group for up to five months because of his injuries.
