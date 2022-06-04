e-Paper Get App

Tribute to 'Sidhu Moosewala': Nigerian rapper Burna Boy breaks down during live performance; watch video

"Legends never Die. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real," he wrote.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Nigerian rap artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, broke down into tears during a live performance in Zimbabwe remembering the legendary Indian Punjabi rap artist Sidhu Moosewala who was killed earlier this week.

'RIP Sidhu Moose Wala', the singer said during his performance. The superstar of Nigeria was seen getting emotional and crying while remembering Moosewala.

Several videos are being surfaced on social media of him crying on stage.

The Nigerian singer also expressed his grief on his Twitter handle.

"Legends never Die. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real," he wrote.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known around the world by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by gangsters Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, Punjab. Moosewala, 28, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

(with sources inputs)

Read Also
Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Villagers protest against police and AAP MLA
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldTribute to 'Sidhu Moosewala': Nigerian rapper Burna Boy breaks down during live performance; watch video

RECENT STORIES

'You will face criminal defamation': Himanta Biswa Sarma after Manish Sisodia's corruption...

'You will face criminal defamation': Himanta Biswa Sarma after Manish Sisodia's corruption...

UP: 8 labourers killed, 15 injured in blast at chemical factory in Hapur; few feared trapped

UP: 8 labourers killed, 15 injured in blast at chemical factory in Hapur; few feared trapped

Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be...

Maharashtra: After Supriya Sule, now social justice minister Dhananjay Munde claims next CM will be...

'I don't follow records, they follow me': Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim

'I don't follow records, they follow me': Cristiano Ronaldo makes bold claim

Centre asks Twitter, YouTube to pull down Layer'r Shot perfume advertisement

Centre asks Twitter, YouTube to pull down Layer'r Shot perfume advertisement