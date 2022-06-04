Tribute to 'Sidhu Moosewala': Nigerian rapper Burna Boy breaks down during live performance; watch video

Nigerian rap artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, broke down into tears during a live performance in Zimbabwe remembering the legendary Indian Punjabi rap artist Sidhu Moosewala who was killed earlier this week.

'RIP Sidhu Moose Wala', the singer said during his performance. The superstar of Nigeria was seen getting emotional and crying while remembering Moosewala.

Several videos are being surfaced on social media of him crying on stage.

The Nigerian singer also expressed his grief on his Twitter handle.

"Legends never Die. RIP SIDHU MOOSE WALA. Shit Still don’t feel real," he wrote.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known around the world by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by gangsters Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, Punjab. Moosewala, 28, was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

(with sources inputs)

Read Also Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Villagers protest against police and AAP MLA