Tribute Or Violation? Pakistan Media Regulator Targets Geo News Over Asha Bhosle Coverage | FPJ

Lahore: Pakistan's media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to a leading news channel for running "Indian content" while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews on Monday seeking an explanation as to why it aired Indian content along with the news of Bhosle's death.

The leading news channel is considered close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment.

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Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.

"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this,” Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, said in a post on X.

Abbas said that art, like knowledge, is a shared heritage of humanity, and it should not be confined by borders.

"Asha Bhosle herself admired Pakistan’s legendary singer Noor Jahan, whom she fondly called her “elder sister.” She collaborated with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and brought to life the poetry of great Urdu poets like Nasir Kazmi.

"In times of war and conflict, art and artists should not become casualties. Intellectuals, musicians, and creators are often the very voices that stand against hatred and division, and the ones who bring people closer together," he added.

The PEMRA said GeoNews broadcast of Indian songs and visuals from Indian films while airing news of Bhosle’s death is a wilful defiance of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that banned the airing of Indian content.

In the notice, it said that GeoNews violated Rule 15(1) of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 1 (g) of the PEMRA (Television Broadcast Station Operations) Regulations 2012, and Clause 4(10), 5, 17, 20 and 24 of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015.

The CEO of M/s Independent Media Corporation (Geo News) has been summoned on April 27 and directed to explain in writing within 14 days as to why legal action, including inter alia imposition of fine, suspension and revocation of licence under Section 26, Section 29A and other enabling provisions of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act, 2023 should not be initiated.

Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman lambasted PEMRA, saying, "Please, let’s not lose all perspective here, PEMRA and start policing cultural transitions."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)