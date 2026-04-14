Mumbai Bids Tearful Adieu To Asha Bhosle With Full State Honours; Son Anand Lights Pyre As Thousands Mourn Iconic Singer

Thousands of Mumbaikars bade a tearful audieu to iconic singer Asha Bhosle (92) on Monday. She had breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. | FPJ

Mumbai: Thousands of Mumbaikars bade a tearful audieu to iconic singer Asha Bhosle (92) on Monday. She had breathed her last at Breach Candy hospital on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. She was cremated at the Shivaji Park crematorium with full state honours in the presence of a large number of admirers, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Ashish Shelar, mayor Ritu Tawde, and a host of celebrites from the Hindi film industry.

Celebrities Attend Cremation

Her body was taken from the hospital to her apartment at Casa Grande, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, on Sunday where it was kept for the public to pay tributes. On Monday afternoon, it was taken to the Shivaji Park crematorium where her son Anand lit the pyre even as Sudesh Bhosle and Shaan sang her songs like ``Jeevlaga," ``Zindagi ek safar hai suhana," ``Pyar ke mod pe chhodoge..." Anup Jalota sang a bhajan ``Ud jayega hans akela.." and the pandits chanted the ninth chapter of the Bhagwad Gita.

#WATCH 📽️ | Draped in the Tricolour, the mortal remains of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle were placed for public homage at her residence in Mumbai on Monday, as the nation gathered to bid a solemn farewell to one of its most iconic musical voices.#AshaBhosle #Singer… pic.twitter.com/FQbKmXZqpP — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 13, 2026

The city that had lived, loved, and grown with her voice collectively broke down as the pyre was lit. Many prayed silently and thanked the artiste for being a part of their lives for several decades.

Son Anand Lit the Pyre

As her mortal remains was brought by the police , wrapped in the tricolour, the crowd surged forward—not in chaos, but in quiet desperation, as if trying to hold on to a piece of her one last time.

The most heart-wrenching moment unfolded when her protégé Sudesh Bhosale stood before her and sang, “Hasate Gaate Jahan Se Gujar…” His voice cracked, his eyes welled up, and for a brief moment, it felt as though time had stopped. At this point, many in the crowd wept openly—because this was not just a song, it was a goodbye.

Mortal Remains Wrapped in Tricolour

From Lower Parel to Shivaji Park, thousands walked under the unforgiving sun, yet no one complained. Elderly fans leaned on walking sticks, young admirers clutched her photographs, and some simply walked in silence—lost in memories of songs that had once healed their hearts. The chants of “Asha Bhosale Amar Rahe” rose again and again, echoing through the streets like a promise that she would never truly leave.

The vehicle carrying her was draped in white flowers and marigolds, her portrait adorned with the familiar Maharashtrian ``nath". It was not just a funeral procession—it was a moving shrine of love, respect, and longing.

Thousands Walked From Lower Parel to Shivaji Park

As state honours were accorded, Fadnavis, along with Shinde and Pawar, stood in solemn silence. The CM conveyed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but words seemed inadequate in the face of such a loss. The gun salute pierced the silence—each shot a stark reminder that an era had come to an end.

Draped in a blue silk saree, a pearl necklace resting gently around her neck, Asha Tai looked as graceful in death as she had in life. Those who came close folded their hands, many whispering quiet prayers, others simply staring—unwilling to accept that the voice they grew up with would now only live in memories.

CM Fadnavis Conveyed PM Modi's Condolences

“She never sang for fame or money,” a family representative said, struggling to hold back tears. “She sang because music was her soul.” Her journey, they said, was not easy—but her gift to the nation was immeasurable. Her voice, like a river, had flowed across generations—touching every emotion, every heart.

The film fraternity turned up in large numbers—Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Hariharan, Anoop Jalota and Shaan—but even they seemed like ordinary mourners, united in grief.

In the most painful moment of all, her son Anand Bhosale lit the funeral pyre. As the flames slowly rose, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosale broke down, her cries echoing the heartbreak of an entire city.

And yet, amidst the sorrow, there was a quiet understanding—Asha Tai could never truly be gone.

Because somewhere, in a passing radio tune, in a wedding song, in a lonely night, her voice will return.

As Mumbai stood still, one truth lingered in every heart—this was not an end, but a farewell to a legend whose music would forever outlive time.

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