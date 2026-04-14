Mumbai: 2 MBA Students Die Of Drug Overdose At Goregaon Concert; 5 Arrested

2 MBA Students Die Of Drug Overdose At Goregaon Concert; 5 Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two MBA students from a renowned college allegedly died after consuming an overdose of drugs on April 11 at an exhibition ground in Goregaon East.

Police said a music concert was organised at the venue, where the two allegedly consumed an overdose of ecstasy before arriving for the event. The deceased were a male and a female student, both studying at a prestigious management college in South Mumbai.

The police have arrested five persons, including an organiser, for allegedly providing drugs to the students. Both deceased students were around 24 years old, while the suspects are around 25 years old. All of them reside on Charni Road.

The event was organised at an exhibition centre in Goregaon East and was attended by around 3,000 to 4,000 people. Police said the students were part of a group of 15 when they began feeling uneasy during the concert.

One student died early on April 12, while the other succumbed later in the afternoon. Police have arrested two fellow students. Additionally, three individuals linked to the organisation of the concert were arrested for failing to take precautions, which allowed drugs to be brought into and consumed at the venue.They were rushed to hospitals, with one taken to a trauma hospital in Jogeshwari West and the other to JJ Hospital in South Mumbai.

Some attendees also suffered due to excessive alcohol and drug consumption during the concert. During the concert, some young people suffered due to excessive alcohol and drug consumption. As their health deteriorated, two of them were admitted to the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari for treatment.

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The Vanrai police registered a case against the five persons under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), Section 223(b) (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), and Section 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, on April 13. The accused were subsequently arrested.

The bodies were sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem. Police have not disclosed the names of the deceased or the suspects.

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