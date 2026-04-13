Mumbai Police Book 22-Year-Old Kolhapur Student For Allegedly Driving Audi Under Influence Of Alcohol In Tardeo During Night Patrol Operation | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old youth has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly driving audi car under the influence of alcohol in the Tardeo area of South Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed by Police Constable Balasaheb Rambhau Sonawane (46), attached to the Tardeo Traffic Division, the incident occurred on the night of April 12, during a routine patrol.

Sonawane, who has been serving in the Mumbai Police since 2006 and is currently posted with the Tardeo Traffic Branch since 2025, was on night duty between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am. Acting on instructions from senior officers to take action against drunk drivers, he, along with Police Constable Patil, was patrolling the area.

At around 11:00 pm, near Gate No. 6/7 of Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the police team spotted a suspicious four-wheeler, an Audi car (MH-03 DA 3375), heading towards Mahalaxmi railway station. The driver was stopped for inspection.

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Upon checking, the police noticed a strong smell of alcohol from the driver. The accused was taken into custody along with the vehicle and brought to the police station for further action.During questioning, the accused identified himself as Krishna Shyamlal Nothani (22), a student and resident of Ruikar Colony in Kolhapur.

A breath analyzer test conducted in the presence of the police team revealed an alcohol level of 106.7 mg per 100 ml, which is significantly above the permissible limit. Based on the findings, a case has been registered against the accused at Gamdevi Police Station for drunk driving, endangering his own life and that of others. Further investigation is underway.

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