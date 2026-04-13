Massive FDA Crackdown In Mumbai Seizes ₹13.66 Lakh Worth Of Banned Tobacco In 13-Day Citywide Operation | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major enforcement drive, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted raids across multiple parts of Mumbai, seizing banned tobacco products worth ₹13.66 lakh. The 13-day operation, carried out from April 1 to April 13, resulted in 16 arrests and the registration of nine FIRs across various police stations.

The drive was conducted on the directives of State Minister Narhari Zirwal and under the supervision of FDA Joint Commissioner Mahesh Choudhary. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, FDA teams targeted shops involved in the illegal sale of prohibited tobacco products.

During the raids, officials seized large quantities of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured supari, khaini, mawa, and other banned items. Authorities reiterated that, as per the order issued on July 16, 2025, by the State Food Safety Commissioner, the manufacture, storage, distribution, transport, and sale of flavoured or adulterated tobacco and supari products remain strictly prohibited across Maharashtra.

The crackdown covered several prominent localities, including Malad, Kurla, Santacruz, Bandra, Dharavi, Bhandup, Mulund, Nalasopara, and Borivali. In addition to arrests and FIRs, multiple shops found violating the ban were sealed.

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Separately, the FDA conducted an overnight inspection drive at key entry points into Mumbai—Mulund, Airoli, Mankhurd, Dahisar, and Shivdi—to assess the quality of milk arriving from outside the city. Of the 195 samples tested, 188 met safety standards, six were found substandard, and one was deemed unsafe. Seven samples have been sent for legal action.

In total, 11,080.5 litres of milk were seized. Substandard quantities were sealed and returned to suppliers, while 90 litres of unsafe milk were destroyed on the spot. Officials stated that the drive aims to ensure a safe and high-quality food supply for citizens and warned that strict action will be taken against violators.

The FDA has urged citizens to report any illegal sale or production of banned tobacco products via its toll-free helpline (1800-222-365). Officials also cautioned that such products pose serious health risks, including cancer, and encouraged people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

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